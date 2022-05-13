Bengaluru acid attacker Nagesh nabbed in Tamil Nadu

The special police teams formed to trace acid attacker Nagesh Babu have finally nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu on Friday. The accused had attacked a 25-year-old woman on April 28 morning when she was standing in front of her office.

Babu, 34, a resident of Sanjeevini Nagar near Hegganahalli Cross, was on run for 16 days. He was in disguise of a saint and was staying in an ashram. The police are going to bring him to Bengaluru by Friday night. Sources said that they may produce him before the magistrate and take him into police custody for further investigation.

The police are going to question him about the places he visited after attacking the woman. Nagesh had not contacted anyone in all these days, and had even disposed of his mobile phone and SIM card near Hosakote in Bengaluru rural.

The victim is undergoing treatment in St John's hospital and is recovering from the injuries. She had suffered around 40 per cent burns. She has undergone many surgeries till day. She was working in a finance firm in Sunkadakatte in west Bengaluru.

Nagesh, owner of a garments factory, was a tenant in the victim's uncle's house seven years ago. He was forcing her for a relationship. She had turned down his proposal and had informed her parents about the harassment. However, Nagesh kept harassing her as she repeatedly rejected his proposal. Irked by her refusal, he attacked her with acid.

Nagesh had apparently planned the attack as he had sold a few machineries and clothes from his garments factory and was on the run with the cash.

