Bengaluru activists demand Prez rule in Manipur

Protesters who gathered at Freedom Park on Wednesday demanded President’s rule in strife-hit Manipur, while also condemning the inaction of those in power.

Organised by the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) Aikya Horata Chalana Samithi, the protest was supported by several civil society activist groups, all of whom flagged the central and Manipur state governments’ lack of efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

“Despite so many months since violence first broke out in Manipur, the state and central governments seem to not care in the least about the state and its people,” said Mavalli Shankar, DSS state chief convener. “It is shameful that the governments are sitting back and watching everything unfold without taking any concrete steps to resolve the issues and restore peace in the state.”

Apex Court inquiry

Civic activist Vinay Sreenivasa condemned the internet shutdown in Manipur. “An all-party delegation must visit Manipur to take cognizance of the situation and take steps to resolve it. There also has to be a Supreme Court inquiry into the violence."

The protesters called for peace to be restored immediately and for affected populations to be aided and supported by the governments.