Bengaluru activists stage protest against potholed roads

Pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest at the BBMP head office on Monday, demanding the roads be repaired at the earliest.

Activists sat in front of mock corpses as they protested against pothole-filled roads that have become death traps for motorists.

Shivakumar Naik, a protester, said a number of people have lost their lives or sustained injuries while riding along the broken and damaged roads.

“The BBMP has a lethargic attitude despite orders from the high court. If the potholes are not filled properly, we will hold a violent protest,” Naik warned.

A majority of the roads are filled with craters and potholes after the recent rains.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to K A Dayanand, special commissioner, BBMP (Administration).

BBMP’s assurances

“Many roads were not asphalted for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, we are not able to fill the potholes due to the continuous rain. The pothole-filling exercise will be taken up once the rain stops,” Dayanand assured.

