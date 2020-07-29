Bengaluru: 'Address proof, mobile OTP must for Covid-19 test'

As many as 1,800 Covid-positive patients have gone untraceable as they gave wrong home addresses and phone numbers at the time of testing, according to BBMP chief N Manjunatha Prasad.

This has created confusion among local municipal authorities who are unable to determine the actual number of infected people in the city, Prasad said. While the police are trying to trace these patients, the BBMP has now decided to ask the people taking Covid tests to submit the ID and address proof and the OTP generated on their phone numbers.

The BBMP commissioner further said that 51 resident welfare associations (RWAs) had come forward to set up 2,213 Covic beds within apartments or housing societies for asymptomatic patients.