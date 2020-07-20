Bengaluru adds 2,156 new coronavirus cases

Authorities disclosed 2,156 new Covid-19 cases in the city on Sunday, plus 36 new deaths.

The new numbers increase the city’s total cases to 31,777, out of which 76.52% (or 24,316 cases are active). The new deaths increase the fatality total to 667.

As has been the trend since the beginning of the pandemic, the majority of the new cases are men (1,264), with the remaining 892 being females. Among these are 148 children aged 18 or below, including 57 toddlers under the age of 10.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

A total of 612 cases were people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 153 are people with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The case details of the remaining are still under investigation.

The biggest age group is 491 people in their thirties and 405 people in their twenties. A further 355 people are in the vulnerable age group of 60 and above.

Within the new deaths, 61% (or 22 people) had the late-stage symptoms of breathlessness.

According to the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no swabs were collected for testing over the last 24 hours. The city’s positivity rate is 12.82%. There are 7,636 containment zones in the city.

Only one person, a 66-year-old man with ILI was placed in home isolation, according to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.