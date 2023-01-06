Bengaluru: Aero India registrations near 600

Nearly 600 companies have registered for the 14th edition of Aero India, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru between February 13 and 17.

As per information provided on the official website of the show, 557 Indian exhibitors and 41 foreign exhibitors have already confirmed participation. The event will have representation from 23 countries.

Meanwhile, an official statement on Thursday said the 2023 edition of the show has received “tremendous response”. The space offered initially for the event has been fully booked and an additional hall, opened on December 31, has also been booked, the statement said.

The five-day event, to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries with an aerial display by the Indian Air Force.

Besides global leaders and major investors in the aerospace industry, the show will see participation by think-tanks from across the world. Apart from setting a platform for idea exchange among leaders in the aviation industry, the show will expand the scope of the 'Make in India' initiative, the statement said.