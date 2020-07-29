Bengaluru: After drastic measures, private hospitals hand over 50% beds

Show-cause notices, threats of arrests, and closure of OPDs are now making more than 50 multi-speciality hospitals to comply with the government’s demand to hand over 50% of beds for Covid treatment.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad also revealed that Sakra World Hospital, located on the Outer Ring Road, handed over 100 beds after he threatened to close their outpatient department last Saturday and order the arrest of hospital authorities.

After the BBMP issued show-cause notices to 50 hospitals, the facilities that earlier claimed to have just 25 beds are now providing 100 beds, Prasad said.

He noted that private hospitals are not treating patients free.

The government is paying the medical bills and the hospitals are also allowed to charge the remaining 50% of patients at the rate fixed by the government.

Some small hospitals with 50 beds are prepared to hand over the whole facility in return for discounts on property tax.

As the city might require more ventilators, the civic authorities have directed 12 private medical colleges to surrender 5,000 beds to which they agreed, Prasad said.