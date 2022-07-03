Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Riding on the India-UK ‘Season of Culture’, arguably the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-art festival will unfold in the city for a cause: climate crisis.

Dubbed ‘FutureFantastic’, the festival is conceptualised by Bengaluru-based Jaaga’s BeFantastic in association with FutureEverything (Manchester).

Designed to contemplate nuances of the climate emergency, FutureFantastic will bring together a host of international artists and creative technologists. On the festival agenda are cutting-edge art practices that incorporate AI to create interactive and engaging artworks. The big idea is to spread awareness about climate change by inspiring curiosity and wonder.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, emerging visual and performing artists will develop ideas and co-create artworks through a fellowship and mentorship programme. This will culminate in a series of artistic commissions and the AI-art festival.

Organised with a nationwide range to celebrate India’s 75th anniversary, the ‘Season of Culture’ also has a unique series of experiments in trans-media storytelling, brought alive by artists from Antariksha Studio and Crossover Labs. This is a unique blend of Carnatic and electronic music, a physical manifestation of the bridge between India and the UK.

Future Flow is another Season project, conceptualised by Flow India and Edinburgh Printmakers. As part of this, 20 young fellows from India and Scotland will embark upon a journey to explore and build curatorial skills that will culminate in an exhibition of prints reflecting Scotland and India's past, present, and future relationships.

Creative collaborations

Weaving together language, literature, poetry and inclusion, ‘Language is a Queer Thing: An India-UK Poetry Exchange’ is also part of the Season.

Under this, the Queer Muslim Project and Verve Poetry Festival will present a poetic exchange featuring two queer women poets — Amani Saeed and Megha Harish — that capture the many stories, cultures and experiences that define being queer, British and Indian today.

In the words of Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, ‘Season of Culture’ will boost creative collaborations of emerging Indian and UK artists and art organisations, juxtaposing art with social dialogue, exploring shared global challenges such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, gender equality and accessibility, and empowering young leaders of the future through the arts.