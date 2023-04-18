Bengaluru Airport records 96% growth in passenger numbers

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru recorded a 96 per cent growth in passenger numbers during FY 2022-23, with 31.91 million passengers traveling through the airport.

The airport showed a growth of 85 per cent in the domestic sector (28.12 million passengers) and 245 per cent in the international sector (3.78 million passengers), from the previous year.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates KIA, said in an official statement that the year’s high points came in Akasa’s growth, the launch of Qantas’ service to Sydney and the launch of Emirates’ daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai.

Also Read | Global arrival survey names KIA best airport

On February 26, 2023, KIA recorded its highest number of passengers ever on a single day – 114,299. BIAL attributed the rise in passenger numbers to the resumption of post-pandemic operations, re-introduction of key routes and initiation of new routes. The airport is now connected to a total of 100 destinations – 75 Indian and 25 international.

The year saw KIA record an impressive overall growth of 50.8 per cent in air transport movements (ATMs). Among domestic airlines operating from the airport, IndiGo led the market with a 57 per cent share, followed by the Tata Group airlines, at a total market share of 27 per cent. In eight months, Akasa Air has managed to capture 10 per cent market share of KIA’s domestic operations, BIAL said.

Cargo growth

KIA maintained its No 1 spot among Indian airports processing perishable cargo, for the second consecutive year. The airport processed 44,143 MT of perishable cargo in the current year till January 2023 and 52,366 MT during FY22. It contributed to 28 per cent of India’s and 45 per cent of South India’s market share for perishable cargo, with top export commodities being poultry products and flowers, and the top destination being Doha.

The airport is now third-ranked in the country for handling international cargo. BIAL said during the Valentine’s Day season, the airport handled 17.4 million roses, a 14 per cent rise from the previous season.

* 31.91 million passengers during FY 22-23, at 96 per cent growth

* Domestic sector growth at 85 per cent, international at 245 per cent

* Highest ever passenger number – 114,299 – on February 26, 2023

* No 1 airport for processing perishable cargo for second consecutive year