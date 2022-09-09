Bengaluru: Alcoholic man swings dagger at parents, wrecks cars to avoid de-addiction centre

Police arrested a 24-year-old man who launched an armed assault on his parents and the rest of his family on Thursday in response to stopping them from admitting him to an alcohol de-addiction centre.

Tejas, who dropped out of school after failing class 10 and became an alcoholic, was also booked for vandalising around 12 cars in his neighbourhood.

Tejas’ father Ramachandraiah, 55, an auto driver, and mother Yashodha, 50, a labourer, admitted him for treatment at a de-addiction centre. After returning, Tejas began drinking again and harassed his parents for money.

At around 6.30 pm on Thursday, Tejas had an argument with his parents over money. Ramachandraiah and Yashodha called the de-addiction centre urging them to readmit Tejas. When four staffers of the de-addiction centre came to his house at 7 pm, Tejas tried attacking them with a dagger, forcing them to flee.

He attempted to stab Ramachandraiah in the abdomen but ended up slashing his hand. When he tried stabbing his mother in the neck, Ramachandraiah blocked him. Yashodha sustained a minor injury. His savage attack on uncle Rangaswamy, his wife and grandmother also did not succeed.

After vandalising a dozen vehicles, Tejas joined a Ganesha procession, climbed onto the carriage with the idol and pressed the dagger on the statue, in a scene reminding of the Upendra-starrer ‘A’.

Police, who nabbed Tejas with help from locals, slapped two separate cases on him for attempting to murder and damaging vehicles based on the complaint from his parents.