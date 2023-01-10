Bengaluru: Angry rider beats up traffic marshal of private firm

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified motorcyclist who punched a private traffic marshal in KR Puram, East Bengaluru, last week.

Mahadevapura police are trying to identify and trace the motorcyclist and his two friends who rode a two-wheeler that didn’t have a number plate. The road-rage incident took place on January 6 but the FIR was filed only on January 9 (Monday) after a video went viral.

The video shows a traffic marshal regulating vehicular movement in front of Bagmane World Technology Centre along the Outer Ring Road. Three men ride up on a two-wheeler and pick an argument with him. One of them gets off the two-wheeler, walks up to the marshal and punches him in the face. The marshal doesn’t retaliate, and the three men ride off.

A traffic police officer said the incident occurred on January 6 and a non-cognisable report (NCR) was filed the next day.

On Monday, CCTV footage of the incident was posted on Twitter and the traffic police were tagged.

While police say the two-wheeler rider was clearly guilty of road rage, they point out that traffic marshals deployed by private companies often exceed their brief and block the way of other road users, leading to skirmishes.

“Instead of manning the (company’s gate), the marshal had come to the road and blocked the movement of other vehicle users. The two-wheeler riders didn’t like this,” the officer said.

According to the officer, traffic marshals give preference to vehicle users entering or leaving the private company’s premises at the expense of the general public. “They occupy the main road,” he said. “We keep quiet because they sometimes help us regulate traffic.”