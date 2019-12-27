Bengaluru: Anti-CAA stirs resume after Xmas break

After a brief break for Christmas Day, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resumed in the city on Thursday.

An all-women gathering in front of the Town Hall on Thursday morning drew about 300 protesters. The women not only condemned the CAA and the Central government but also the Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, for his comments that he had made last week.

A woman speaker at the rally made a direct rebuttal to the MP: “We are all teachers, lawyers and professionals. We are the people challenging your CAA.” Amid shouts of “CAA, down down,” the crowd also shouted slogans against Tejasvi.

Later in the day, another protest was held against the CAA in Wilson Garden. Venting their ire, the protestors numbered about 300 shouted “Puncture-wallahs will puncture you.”