Bengaluru: Apply for missing voter ID

The BBMP will deliver the voter card to you either by post or in person in 30 days

  • Feb 15 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 03:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Apply for a replacement Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) if it’s missing or unusable by filling in application number 8 and uploading it on the Voter Helpline app or National Voter’s Service Portal.

If the EPIC is not delivered, the card can be collected from the electoral officers or the area revenue officers. For details, contact Umesh, Assistant Commissioner (Election), BBMP, at 9739279799.

