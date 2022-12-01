Bengaluru: ASHA workers protest demanding timely salary, incentive payment

Over 150 ASHA workers protested on Wednesday at Freedom Park highlighting delayed salaries and incentives. The health workers also demanded monthly bus pass.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who work in Bengaluru Urban limits, said they have not been paid salaries for three months and their incentives were delayed. They said these problems occur frequently and their salaries are paid only after they stage a protest.

They have demanded that the authorities credit their salaries on the fifth of every month.

The protestors also said the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal where their work data is entered has technical issues. Since the Union government remunerates them based on the data from the portal, this affects their pay, they said.

They also said additional work with regard to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards, elections, eSanjeevini, etc, should not be forced on them.

Rama T C, head of Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha, said when the workers met the health commissioner last month, they were assured of their salary.

“But we are yet to receive our pay,” she said, adding that the RCH issue also remains unresolved.

The workers will hold a larger protest if the issues are not solved, Rama said, accusing the health minister of ignoring their issues and not giving them a chance to meet him.