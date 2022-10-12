Bengaluru auto drivers uninstall apps but continue to charge same aggregator fares

With the state government making it clear that it wouldn’t brook app-based aggregators operating auto-rickshaws, several Bengalureans dependent on the service said on Wednesday that the ban had disrupted their commutes.

DH interacted with commuters and auto drivers on the ground to understand the situation on day one after the government ban on app-based aggregators' auto-rickshaw rides went into effect.

While the Transport Department had warned of a fine of Rs 5,000 for each three-wheeler that the aggregators were found operating, auto-rickshaw services were still available on the apps. However, several commuters said they had trouble accessing them.

Sarita Karthik, a homemaker from Kanakapura Road, said she was able to access the service on Wednesday in spite of the ban. "In my locality, it is almost impossible for me to get a regular auto. So, Ola and Uber autos are my only option. I booked an Uber auto today as well. The driver picked me up and dropped me but only after cancelling the trip and asking me to pay whatever price the service showed. I did."

Another resident from Konanakunte Cross, who uses the service on a daily basis, said, "I use Uber daily as regular autos charge the same as Uber. I used it today as well. However, I have noticed that there has been a slight drop in the fares over the last couple of days."

Sarita also said that regular autos charge as much as the apps if not more during emergency situations. "The regular autos charge high fares as well and moreover, with these apps you at least have features like tracing and security when we send kids out," Sarita said. "But now, you won't even have that. The government needs to look into all this before banning the service."

Bibika Sharma is an audiologist and speech therapist from Whitefield who travels towards the Central Business District. She said that she was facing a lot of problems due to the ban. "Today, my appointments are getting delayed because autos are not getting booked and the regular autos are charging double the price of an Ola or Uber," Bibika said.

Bibika has been using the apps daily for two years. She said that regular autos could never replace the convenience of booking an auto on an app. "They may charge excess fare but it's convenient," she said. "When I take a regular auto, they don’t use the meter and demand excess fare. If there's traffic or if they take a different route, they charge extra after the end of the trip and you have to pay because you can't waste time arguing."

While some auto drivers continued to use the apps discreetly, others welcomed the move from the government. "These companies were looting people and giving us less money," said Mahesha, an auto driver. "We had complained many times to our unions and the government has now finally placed a ban. I've uninstalled the app and continue to drive my auto on meter."

“What people want is door-to-door pick-up on-demand service," said Manjunath Naik, an auto driver from Yeshwanthpur. "These companies are charging extra for that from customers but the money is not coming to us."

On whether his business had been impacted due to the ban, Naik said, "Business has been impacted because we only have to operate on main roads on meter and can't come on demand now. Government can help by developing an app. We'll download it and offer pick-up and drop without any mediator taking the money."

Several drivers echoed similar sentiments and called for a government-developed app as a replacement for aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido.