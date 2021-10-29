Bengaluru bans alcohol sale till October 31 after Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

Following the death of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the city police commissioner, Kamal Pant on Friday issued an order banning the sale of liquor across the city with immediate effect till October 31, midnight.

According to the order, the ban is on all liquor outlets, including bars and restaurants, wine stores to maintain law and order.

Read More | Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Rare, unseen photos of Kannada superstar

The order also stated that a large number of people were gathering at Puneeth's house in Sadashivanagar, at Kantheerava stadium, and elsehwere. There are possibilities of some mischievous people spreading false news on social media.

There are possibilities of a few people misusing the situation under the influence of alcohol and disturbing the law and order situation in the city. Liquor sales have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incidents.