Liquor outlets shut across Bengaluru till Oct 31

Bengaluru bans alcohol sale till October 31 after Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

According to the order, the ban is on all liquor outlets, including bars and restaurants, wine stores to maintain law and order

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 18:30 ist
Public and fans of Kannada cinema actor Puneeth Rajkumar outside the hospital. Credit: AFP Photo

Following the death of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the city police commissioner, Kamal Pant on Friday issued an order banning the sale of liquor across the city with immediate effect till October 31, midnight. 

According to the order, the ban is on all liquor outlets, including bars and restaurants, wine stores to maintain law and order.

The order also stated that a large number of people were gathering at Puneeth's house in Sadashivanagar, at Kantheerava stadium, and elsehwere. There are possibilities of some mischievous people spreading false news on social media.

There are possibilities of a few people misusing the situation under the influence of alcohol and disturbing the law and order situation in the city. Liquor sales have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incidents.

 

 

 

Puneeth Rajkumar
Karnataka
India News
Bengaluru

