Bengaluru bar owner kills self over financial trouble, disputes with wife  

A 28-year-old man, who ran a bar, allegedly killed himself at his second wife's house in Muddinapalya near Annapoorneshwarinagar, West Bengaluru, on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Nagesh from Narasimharajapura in Chikkamagaluru, resided in Adakamaranahalli and Muddinapalya.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nagesh hanged himself in his room sometime between 11 pm and 11.30 pm. His second wife, who was in the house, became suspicious when Nagesh locked the door from the inside. When she knocked, he did not respond.

With assistance from neighbors, she broke down the door, removed the noose, and rushed Nagesh to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Nagesh was a partner at Residency Club, a bar with only women waitresses, in Gandhinagar, which had shut down due to financial losses. Nagesh was grappling with financial difficulties and had ongoing disputes with his second wife. He has a four-year-old daughter with his second wife, while his first wife resided in Adakamaranahalli in Nelamangala with their two children. She was shocked to learn about Nagesh's second marriage.

The second wife worked as a server in the bar. Nagesh fell in love with her. They started living together before getting married. Although Nagesh did not leave a suicide note, his second wife told police that financial problems and minor disputes were the primary reasons behind his death.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station.