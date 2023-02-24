Bengaluru-based cardiac surgeon gets lifetime achievement award

City-based cardiac surgeon Dr Colin John was recently awarded the prestigious lifetime achievement award by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS).

Dr John, who serves as the head of the paediatric cardiac surgery department at Narayana Health, has performed over 30,000 cardiac surgeries so far and is the first Indian to successfully complete a total Cavo pulmonary connection and Norwood procedures.

The lifetime achievement award is the highest honour bestowed by IACTS for exemplary contributions to cardiovascular thoracic surgery through clinical practice, academia and patient care efforts.

Speaking to DH, Dr John said he hopes to continue doing surgeries and guiding the younger surgeons.

“I am 74 now and have been in the field for 45 years. Thankfully, I am still able to perform surgeries and I hope to continue till I can,” he said.

He opined that India has come a long way in improving access to healthcare. “Thanks to the many government schemes, over the years, we have come a long way in providing affordable healthcare to the needy. We have a treasure of expertise in our country and we are tapping well into it,” he said.

Dr John also holds the record for performing the highest number of intracardiac repairs for tetralogy of fallot and total anomalous pulmonary venous connections in the world.

He is also a recipient of the Kempegowda award given by the state government and is recognised as an honorary professor of international health at the University of Minnesota.

Dr John said the government could improve budgetary allocation for healthcare sector to put in place a resilient system.