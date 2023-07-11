Bengaluru: BBMP to begin stray dog census from July 11

The BBMP will begin the stray dog census on Tuesday, which will help determine the efficacy of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme that has been operational since 2019.

To get accurate data, the BBMP will divide the city into 6,850 micro zones with an area of 0.5 sq km each. The census activity will be conducted in randomly selected 1,360 micro zones, and will be taken up by a team of 100 officials led by experts from the National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI).

The officials will record the details of every dog along with a photograph on the WVS data mobile application. The activity is expected to be completed in 14 days.

The report is expected to throw light on the total number of strays in the city, the number of dogs that have been neutered, and the ward-wise distribution of the animals.

The last census was conducted in 2019, which indicted that Bengaluru has close to 3.1 lakh stray dogs.