Bengaluru: BBMP's RRR drive gains momentum with 533 kg of plastic collected

In an effort to promote reduced plastic usage and encourage sustainable living practices, the BBMP conducted an RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) drive from May 20 to June 5. A total of 533 kg of plastic, 3,273 books, 1,910 kg of cloth, and 468 pairs of footwear were collected from 49 centres in the city.

The drive was carried out in collaboration with seven resource organisations, including Hasiru Dala, Anubhuti Welfare Foundation, Samarthanam, and Swachch.

Chinnaiah, DWCC manager and coordinator from Hasiru Dala, explained that items in good condition were either reused or sold, while others were sent for recycling. "Books in good condition were taken to a library managed by Hasiru Dala in Banashankari, while torn books were sent for recycling. Usable clothes were donated to second-hand stores," he said. Similarly, collected electronic waste was handed over to e-waste vendors.

The BBMP introduced this program as part of the 'My Life, My Clean City' campaign, aligning with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' directive to implement a nationwide cleanliness program under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The initiative aimed to encourage citizen participation in waste management and promote a sustainable, waste-free lifestyle.

Citizens, educational institutions, commercial organizations, and industry professionals were invited to drop off dry waste, segregated into six categories—plastic bags, old toys, used clothes, newspapers, old books, and electronic items—at 49 designated dry waste collection centres across the city.