Bengaluru: BCA student dies after falling from fifth-floor terrace

A BCA student died after falling from the top of a five-storey building in northwestern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

O Suchir (21), a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, walked to the fifth-floor terrace around 9.30 am and fell from there. Police are investigating if he accidentally fell or jumped to death.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Vidyaranyapura police station.

Suchir was a student at a well-known private college in Mathikere and lived in NTI Layout, Vidyaranyapura, with his mother and grandfather. His father is in the USA. Suchir and his mother lived in the USA for a few years but later returned to Bengaluru and he joined college.

Police investigations show Suchir had been depressed and was undergoing psychiatric treatment. At home, he broke the TV and other household items. His grandfather had come to the city to stay with him.