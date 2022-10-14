Bengaluru: BDA re-invites tender for civil works at Karanth Layout

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has re-invited tenders for the formation of sites and construction of roads and drains in Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout after recalling the first tender on technical grounds.

The civil work on the entire layout has been divided into nine packages for speedier construction.

The value of each package varies from Rs 210 crore to Rs 380 crore. The contractor gets 18 months to complete the work, which also includes providing utility lines for water supply, underground drainage and electrical works.

Officials expect the tender formalities to be completed in a month’s time. The actual work on the ground such as site formation and markings may begin by the end of this year. The BDA hopes to start the process of allotment by mid-2023.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had ordered the Justice AV Chandrashekar committee to supervise the formation of the layout. It was so far responsible for the regularisation of buildings located in the village where the city’s second largest layout, covering 17 villages in north Bengaluru, is being formed.