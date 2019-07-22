‘Bengaluru behind poor districts in plastic crackdown’

The failure of the BBMP to curb plastic in the city is unacceptable at a time when backward districts were marching ahead towards eco-friendly practices, said former Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi, who also heads the state committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He was speaking at a meeting of solid waste management (SWM) stakeholders organised by the NGT and the BBMP’s south division.

“Administrations in Bidar and Kalaburagi, called as backward districts, have taken stern measures to combat the plastic menace. Penalties ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on plastic manufacturing units. Why is it not possible for Bengaluru, where the majority of persons are educated?” he asked.

Adi stressed the need for residents to segregate domestic waste at the source level, hereafter.

Though the Solid Waste Management Rule (2016) makes sorting of garbage compulsory, it has not been adequately implemented. The BBMP should take appropriate action in this regard. And the public should embrace it, he said.

“The country produces an average of 1.50 lakh tonnes of waste, which will increase to 3 lakh in the next few years. The city produces 5,700 tonnes of waste, with most of the waste being sent to quarries. This harms the environment. The locals of Mandur still face the problem of disposing of 35 lakh tonnes of mixed waste dumped in the past,” he said.

The NGT meeting is being held in all the eight zones of the Palike, which plans to achieve 100% waste segregation from September. A similar meet was held in the west zone.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has been organising rallies to spread awareness. She informed the resident welfare associations

that a new tender for waste disposal had been called

and it has been made compulsory to segregate waste, otherwise the BBMP will impose hefty fines.

The BBMP is taking strict action against the use of banned plastics, and many changes are being made in the law.