Bengaluru: Bescom lineman electrocuted

Goutham climbed a pole, but the power supply to the pole was not turned off. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while under treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 07:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old Bescom lineman allegedly died of electrocution while he was repairing a transformer near Gopalapura police chowki on Monday.

Goutham, a resident of Sunkadakatte, and two colleagues attached with the Bescom office near Anjana talkies on Magadi Road were on night duty from Sunday. Following a call to the Bescom helpline about sparks from a transformer, the three went to the spot around 9 am.

Goutham climbed a pole, but the power supply to the pole was not turned off. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while under treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Goutham's father, Magadi Road police have taken up a case against the executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, and junior engineer for negligence causing death.

electrocution
Crime
Karnataka
Bengaluru

