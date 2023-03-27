Bengaluru Bike taxi drivers demand protection against harassment by auto-rickshaw drivers

Over 1000 bike taxi drivers gathered at Freedom Park on Monday to strike against the harassment they face by auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

Organised by the Bike Taxi Association, the strike began at around 9 am, where Uber and Rapido bike taxi drivers demanded safe working conditions and protection from harassment so they can continue to earn their livelihood without any dangers.

Bike taxi drivers held up placards and shouted slogans in solidarity. The placards displayed messages such as - 'Save Bike taxis, Save our livelihood', 'We oppose the harassment we are facing', 'We have the right to earn our livelihood', 'We need protection'.

Read | Police detain auto drivers protesting against bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Harish Kumar, a bike taxi driver demanded government action against "rogue" autorickshaw drivers who harass bike taxi drivers. "We are operating within the law's limits but we are being attacked by auto drivers without mercy. Is the government not seeing what is happening? Do we not have the right to earn our livelihood?"

Other drivers chimed in: "Let the public make the choice about what they want to ride on. Why are we facing the heat from auto drivers?"

The strike will go on until 3 pm, after which members of the Bike Taxi Association will present their memorandum to the Commissioner of Police.