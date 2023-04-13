B'luru: Biker held for assaulting traffic constable 

Bengaluru: Biker arrested for assaulting traffic constable 

Biradar mentioned in his police complaint that Gowda abused and manhandled him as he clicked pictures of him with the bike to book a traffic violation case

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2023, 03:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 04:39 ist

A 26-year-old biker was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable who took a picture of him riding in violation of the one-way rule on Primrose Road.

Yashwin Gowda K, a private firm employee residing in Gowdanapalya in Uttarahalli Main Road in Subramanyapura, was found riding his Yamaha RX 100 bearing registration number CKR 8240. 

A 59-year-old traffic police constable, Rajendra Kumar M Biradar, attached to the Ashoknagar traffic police station, was posted at Primrose Road by his Station House Officer to stop bike riders riding one-way. Biradar found Gowda riding his bike the wrong way from MG Road to Primrose Road at 10.40 am. 

Biradar mentioned in his police complaint that Gowda abused and manhandled him as he clicked pictures of him with the bike to book a traffic violation case. 

A senior police officer said Gowda has been charged with causing hurt and assault or criminal force on a public servant from discharging his duty, and has been remanded to judicial custody. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

 