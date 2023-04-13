Bengaluru: Biker arrested for assaulting traffic constable 

A 26-year-old biker was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable who took a picture of him riding in violation of the one-way rule on Primrose Road.

Yashwin Gowda K, a private firm employee residing in Gowdanapalya in Uttarahalli Main Road in Subramanyapura, was found riding his Yamaha RX 100 bearing registration number CKR 8240.

A 59-year-old traffic police constable, Rajendra Kumar M Biradar, attached to the Ashoknagar traffic police station, was posted at Primrose Road by his Station House Officer to stop bike riders riding one-way. Biradar found Gowda riding his bike the wrong way from MG Road to Primrose Road at 10.40 am.

Biradar mentioned in his police complaint that Gowda abused and manhandled him as he clicked pictures of him with the bike to book a traffic violation case.

A senior police officer said Gowda has been charged with causing hurt and assault or criminal force on a public servant from discharging his duty, and has been remanded to judicial custody.