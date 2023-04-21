Bengaluru: Biker killed in car collision

Bengaluru: Biker killed in car collision

The police have booked an FIR against the car driver under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A) and have initiated an investigation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2023, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man died after being hit by a car on Hosur Road in the Electronics City traffic police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, Janson Francis, a 31-year-old coffee shop employee in HSR Layout, was riding his bike from Attibele below the elevated flyover around 4.10 pm.

A car, driving at high speed in the same direction, hit the back of his bike near pillar number 173, causing him to collide with the metal railings on the left side of the road.

A senior police official stated that Francis suffered severe head injuries and a fractured arm as a result of the impact. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The police have booked an FIR against the car driver under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A) and have initiated an investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

HSR Layout
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

 