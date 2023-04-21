Bengaluru: Biker killed in car collision

A man died after being hit by a car on Hosur Road in the Electronics City traffic police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, Janson Francis, a 31-year-old coffee shop employee in HSR Layout, was riding his bike from Attibele below the elevated flyover around 4.10 pm.

A car, driving at high speed in the same direction, hit the back of his bike near pillar number 173, causing him to collide with the metal railings on the left side of the road.

A senior police official stated that Francis suffered severe head injuries and a fractured arm as a result of the impact. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The police have booked an FIR against the car driver under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A) and have initiated an investigation.