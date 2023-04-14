Bengaluru biker knocks down pedestrian in HSR Layout

A 55-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding biker in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, on Thursday morning, police said.
Kariappa, originally from Raichur, used to work in construction in Bengaluru. Around 9.45 am, he was crossing 24th Main Road in HSR Layout when he was hit by a rashly ridden motorcycle.
He suffered severe injuries to his head, arms, legs and abdomen. The bike rider, Puneeth, 25, suffered minor injuries on his left arm.
Police said that Puneeth took Kariappa to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw.
Kariappa breathed his last at 1.40 pm while being transferred to another hospital in an ambulance.
Kariappa's son has filed a complaint with the HSR Layout traffic police station. Traffic police have seized Puneeth's vehicle and have begun an investigation against him under IPC sections 279, 304(a) and 337.
