Bengaluru boy tops KCET for engineering stream

A total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for the KCET this year, of which 2,44,345 appeared for the exam. 

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 11:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vignesh Natraj Kumar from Bengaluru’s Sri Kumaran’s Children Home has secured the first rank in the engineering stream of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), the results for which are out. 

Arjun Krishnaswamy of RV PU College in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, and Samrudh Shetty of Vidyaniketan PU Science College in Hubballi have bagged second and third ranks respectively.

This year, as many as 2,03,381 students are eligible to take up engineering courses. For Agricultural Science courses, there are 1,64,187 eligible candidates. 

Students can access the results at http://kea.kar.nic.in.

In Physics and Chemistry, no student has scored above 55 (out of 60). 

