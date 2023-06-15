Bengaluru boy tops KCET for engineering stream

Vignesh Natraj Kumar from Bengaluru’s Sri Kumaran’s Children Home has secured the first rank in the engineering stream of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET), the results for which are out.
Arjun Krishnaswamy of RV PU College in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, and Samrudh Shetty of Vidyaniketan PU Science College in Hubballi have bagged second and third ranks respectively.
This year, as many as 2,03,381 students are eligible to take up engineering courses. For Agricultural Science courses, there are 1,64,187 eligible candidates.
Students can access the results at http://kea.kar.nic.in.
A total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for the KCET this year, of which 2,44,345 appeared for the exam.
In Physics and Chemistry, no student has scored above 55 (out of 60).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism