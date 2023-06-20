Bengaluru braces for an extended period of rain over next five days

Bengaluru city was drenched by the arrival of the long-awaited monsoon showers on Tuesday.

As dark clouds engulfed parts of the city in the morning, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre's (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard provided data indicating the rainfall distribution.

By 6.30, Horamavu recorded the highest rainfall at 47 mm, followed by Kodigehalli (38 mm), and Kottigepalya (35.5 mm).

Senior scientists from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru explained that the intensification of a cyclone near the Tamil Nadu coast resulted in heavy rains not only in Bengaluru, but also in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar.

A Prasad, a senior scientist with the IMD, stated that these weather patterns were typical during the monsoon season. The delayed onset of the monsoon, which entered Karnataka due to Cyclone Biparjoy altering monsoon circulations, has now brought rainfall to Bengaluru.

“These are common phenomena during the monsoons. There has been a delay in the monsoons and the monsoons entered Karnataka on June 10. Owing to Cyclone Biparjoy, monsoon circulations have changed and the monsoons were delayed. However, now, Bengaluru has started receiving rains,” he said.

Prasad further predicted that Bengaluru is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next five days, accompanied by cloudy weather persisting for another two days. Despite the delayed onset, the IMD anticipates that the city may receive above-average rainfall over the next two weeks.