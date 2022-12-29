Bengaluru: Buildings crack, tilt after excavation

Bengaluru: Buildings crack, tilt after excavation at construction site

BBMP officials who inspected the site following complaints from the the residents did not enforce any measures

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 29 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 05:07 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Five buildings in Jai Bharath Nagar in Pulakeshinagar have developed cracks and tilted by at least two inches due to “irresponsible” excavation work by a private developer, residents alleged.

The developer, building a multi-storey housing complex, excavated the ground by nearly 30 feet without taking precautionary measures such as constructing retaining walls, according to Sudhakar P, a resident of an adjoining building. “BBMP officials also did not conduct a check,” he added.

BBMP officials who inspected the site following complaints from the the residents did not enforce any measures.

Read | Bengaluru suburban rail project: 326 trees to go for corridor 2

“Instead of taking action against the developer, the BBMP officials declared that our buildings were not fit to be occupied,” Sudhakar said.

Another resident Rajashekar P said residents in the vicinity tolerated the nuisance caused by construction activities for two years. “Compromising on safety concerns is unacceptable,” he said.

Experts who inspected the spot on Wednesday said the buildings require strengthening and restoration.

“The developer must secure the adjoining buildings before carrying out heavy excavations. It will take at least two or three months to restore the strength of these buildings,” said Srikanth Channal, chairperson, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
infrastructure
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 