Bengaluru: Buildings crack, tilt after excavation at construction site

Five buildings in Jai Bharath Nagar in Pulakeshinagar have developed cracks and tilted by at least two inches due to “irresponsible” excavation work by a private developer, residents alleged.

The developer, building a multi-storey housing complex, excavated the ground by nearly 30 feet without taking precautionary measures such as constructing retaining walls, according to Sudhakar P, a resident of an adjoining building. “BBMP officials also did not conduct a check,” he added.

BBMP officials who inspected the site following complaints from the the residents did not enforce any measures.

“Instead of taking action against the developer, the BBMP officials declared that our buildings were not fit to be occupied,” Sudhakar said.

Another resident Rajashekar P said residents in the vicinity tolerated the nuisance caused by construction activities for two years. “Compromising on safety concerns is unacceptable,” he said.

Experts who inspected the spot on Wednesday said the buildings require strengthening and restoration.

“The developer must secure the adjoining buildings before carrying out heavy excavations. It will take at least two or three months to restore the strength of these buildings,” said Srikanth Channal, chairperson, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.