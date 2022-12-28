Bengaluru: Bus crew return purse, phone

Taking note of the crew's exemplary conduct, BMTC managing director G Sathyavathi presented them with a cash reward of Rs 500 each

  • Dec 28 2022, 01:04 ist
The BMTC has presented cash rewards and certificates of appreciation to a bus crew who returned a purse left behind by a passenger. 

On December 6, a woman travelling to Bannerghatta Road on a Vajra (AC Volvo) bus (KA 57 F1807) left behind a purse containing Rs 15,000 in cash and a smartphone. The bus crew — conductor Mahesh Babu and driver Harish — picked up the purse for safekeeping. They later contacted the woman through the ID cards found in the purse. She sent her brother to BMTC's depot number 7 in Subhash Nagar to pick up the purse. 

Taking note of the crew's exemplary conduct, BMTC managing director G Sathyavathi presented them with a cash reward of Rs 500 each and certificates of appreciation. 

