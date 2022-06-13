Bengaluru: Bus ploughs into house compound

A bus belonging to an American multinational ploughed into the compound of a house in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning, police said. Luckily, nobody was injured as the bus was empty.
The accident occurred on Pipeline Road in Jalahalli around 6 am.
Peenya traffic police said the bus driver apparently lost control. The front portion of the bus has been damaged. The driver abandoned the bus and ran away.
Police added that the house owner has not filed a complaint.
