Bengaluru: Bus ploughs into house compound

The accident occurred on Pipeline Road in Jalahalli around 6 am

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 05:25 ist

A bus belonging to an American multinational ploughed into the compound of a house in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning, police said. Luckily, nobody was injured as the bus was empty. 

Peenya traffic police said the bus driver apparently lost control. The front portion of the bus has been damaged. The driver abandoned the bus and ran away. 

Police added that the house owner has not filed a complaint.  

