Bengaluru: BWSSB pools resources to pump water from TK Halli station

BWSSB officials have pooled in resources from pumping stations in their jurisdiction to ensure pumping units at the Torekadanahalli (TK Halli) are functioning.

“We have brought in spare pumps and motors, which were kept on standby at our Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations to expedite the work. We are hoping that the situation will return to normalcy at least by tomorrow evening,” explained N Jayaram, BWSSB chairperson.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had also deployed over 200 tankers across the city to ensure citizens receive water for drinking and cooking purposes. However, many houses in the city had to resort to private tankers to meet their other needs.

“We have also appointed nodal officers who can be reached in case of extreme water scarcity,” a senior BWSSB official said.

As of Tuesday evening, two pumps at CWSS (Cauvery Water Supply Scheme) IV Phase Stage 2 had started working, which could supply up to 220 MLD of water to the city.

“Three other pumps will be switched on at regular intervals before tomorrow. At CWSS Stage 3, three pumps will start working from Tuesday late night,” a release by BWSSB said.

However, officials said it would take at least 8 to 10 hours for the water to reach the city once the pumps started working.

A senior BWSSB official who inspected the extent of damage at the pumping station said the board could have incurred damages up to Rs 3 crore.

Pumps fixed, says Bommai during late-night visit to Mahadevapura

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Mahadevapura with officials from the BBMP, BWSSB and Bescom late on Tuesday night.

Bommai said the pumping units at TK Halli have been fixed. “The bigger pump house with a capacity of 550 MLD has been fixed and has resumed functioning. A major part of Bengaluru is getting water now.

“We will fix the other pumphouse with a capacity of 330 MLD by Wednesday. The city will get water and there is no need for anyone to worry.”

He said BBMP officials have been working for 24 hours for the past four days.