Bengaluru can breathe easy with WFH, hybrid mode: Report

Flexible and hybrid work conditions have the potential to save Bengaluru from the dangers of air pollution, according to a report by Greenpeace India, which studied five areas in the city where traffic is a major contributor for pollution.

Greenpeace India Society analysed air pollution index statistics for pre-pandemic, lockdown and post-lockdown periods at MG Road, Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Bapuji Nagar and Tin Factory, areas that see heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

As per Google Traffic Trends, these areas had witnessed a 60 per cent reduction in congestion during the lockdown. AQI index parameters showed that the pollution level dropped from 95 units in the pre-Covid era to 63 units due to reduced vehicle movement in the lockdown

After the lifting of the lockdown, pollution reached the pre-pandemic level by October 2020.

"The five traffic congestion points accommodate more than 500 IT and BMP companies employing lakhs of people. The fall in mobility during the lockdown period, read along with the better air quality during the same time, indicates an important role played by the companies and their employees," it said.

Greenpeace recommended that efforts should be made to hold companies accountable for the emissions caused by the employees.

"Such companies should deploy major cut downs on their emissions to reduce their carbon footprint," it said.

Companies should not wait for pandemic but voluntarily offer flexible work options like remote work, hybrid mode or working from bases close to the home of employees. "Such choices should be seen as adding to employees' well being and better work-life balance rather than a contingency measure," it added.

Greenpeace Campaign Manager Avinash Chancal said transportation in a congested city has negative impacts on both physical and mental health. "With this report, we aim to shine a spotlight on the significant role that big employers can play on the city's air quality," he said.