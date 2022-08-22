Bengaluru: Car of ex-councillor's son, bike collide; 2 hurt

Two people were injured and footpath bollards were smashed in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle at the Ali Asker Road-Millers Road intersection of central Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

The car was driven by Zahid Majid (24), whose father Abdul Wajid was the Opposition leader in the last BBMP council and represented the erstwhile Manorayanapalya ward.

Zahid was driving a Hyundai i20 on Millers Road around 1.15 pm while Yesh Gowda (28) was riding a Bajaj Apache on Ali Asker Road with his friend Nikitha (21) when their vehicles collided with each other. Gowda and Nikitha were thrown off the bike. The car crashed into the footpath bollards before halting. Zahid escaped with minor bruises because of the car’s airbags.

Gowda, with a minor head injury and Nikitha with a shoulder injury, were rushed to a hospital. The police said it was not a case of drunk driving.

Wajid told DH that his son helped the victims get to hospital. He said he, too, rushed to the hospital and paid the bills.