Bengaluru: CCB busts prostitution racket run online

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested four people who ran a prostitution racket by posting advertisements online and sending women and girls to the clients.

The arrested have been identified as Kumar alias Uncle Kumar (38), a resident of Rajajinagar; Bharath Kumar (36), a resident of BTM Layout; Raghu alias Rajesh (38), a resident of Ejipura; and Prajwal (36) of Kodichikkanahalli. They managed to dodge the police in their earlier raids on prostitution dens.

The CCB police said a large gang of procurers used online portals to run the racket for the past 10 to 15 years. Raids were held across the city and many were sent to jail.

The CCB police said the arrested men lured girls from various states with the promise of easy money and a lavish life. They also brought women into the flesh trade by promising them jobs. They posted advertisements on online portals like Locanto and had a network of tele-callers to connect the women with clients. They charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per client.

The accused face several cases in police stations across the city. The police are making efforts to nab the others involved in the racket.