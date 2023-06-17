Bengaluru: Celebrating the legacy of HC Javaraya

Rao Bahadur H C Javaraya, the first Indian Director of Horticulture in the erstwhile state of Mysore, played a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of Bengaluru into a garden city.

To honor this legacy, his family organised a screening of a documentary film and a discussion on a book that chronicles his life and pioneering achievements at the Indian Institute of World Culture on Saturday.

Read | Bengaluru: Road history unchecked, transparency wrecked

A captivated audience watched the documentary film directed by Ganesh Shankar Raj, which showcased Javaraya's significant contributions to the horticulture industry in India, particularly in the former Mysore state. It portrayed Javaraya's instrumental role as the first Indian Superintendent of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, where he was entrusted with the responsibility of preserving and enhancing the city's greenery.

Following the screening, the author Meera Iyer and ecologist and professor Harini Nagendra delved into the biography of Javaraya titled 'A Gardener and A Gentleman' during a lively discussion.

Meera emphasised the need to recognize trees as an integral part of our heritage and an essential component of the city.

“We tend to not look at trees as an integral part of heritage, as an important part of our city. We tend to forget that natural heritage is as important as built heritage,” stressed Meera, adding that the best way to preserve and take the legacy of the city as a garden city forward was to look after nature. “We need to continue to practise what they started.”

Harini highlighted how the diminishing green cover in the city was leading to a disconnect between the people and the elements that make Bengaluru a garden city. She commended the efforts of informal groups gathering at Cubbon Park and Lalbagh for activities such as reading, painting, and community engagement.