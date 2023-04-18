Bengaluru: Chilume illegally stored voter data in foreign servers, finds probe

The investigations into Chilume Trust has unearthed evidence that the NGO illegally collected data in a foreign server, created multiple bank accounts for tax evasion, and took paid assignments from political parties.

The 49-page investigation report also revealed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had engaged the services of the private trust for a voter awareness exercise in RR Nagar though no election was taking place.

The report has been posted on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. It has been prepared by Amlan Adithya Biswas, regional commissioner, Bengaluru division, after investigating the misuse of ID card data that Chilume Trust had collected.

The report revealed that NGO Chilume gathered voter data using an unauthorised digital application called Digital Sameeksha and stored it on a foreign server, creating opportunities for wrongful gain from personal data.

“This requires separate investigation by the police,” the probe stated, as it directed the data to be recovered immediately.

It also ruled out electoral fraud and manipulation of electoral rolls in three constituencies — Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura.

“There is no evidence of any intrusion into or tampering of data on ERO.net or the operation of Garuda App. Verifications of allegations regarding the activities of Chilume Trust are found to be partially correct based on the collected evidence,” the report stated.

During the probe, Biswas found that BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Elections) S Rangappa delayed taking action when Samanwaya Trust first raised a complaint against Chilume.

“The delay is stark in comparison with the speed with which Chilume’s proposals and bills have been processed on various occasions since 2019,” Biswas said.

The report gave clean chits to Manjunath Prasad and Tushar Girinath who issued orders in November 2018 and August 2022, respectively, to engage Chilume Trust to carry out voter-awareness activities.

“Though prima facie based on inadequate analysis by their subordinates, the orders seem to be issued without any malafide intentions,” the report stated.

The probe suggested creating a clear procedure with guidelines for NGOs involved in election activities. “In the guise of free service, certain NGOs may just be getting a foothold into the activities that are sensitive in nature,” it said.

The report, which mentioned the CN Ashwath Narayan Foundation, Malleswaram; Sports Foundation; and DAP Hombale Pvt Ltd, pointed out that Chilume’s associates and directors created several companies and bank accounts possibly to avoid tax and launder money.

“The Digital Sameeksha account has also received large sums from one Hombale Films,” the report said.