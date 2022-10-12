Bengaluru choultry workers demand dignity, better pay

The city’s choultry workers on Tuesday demanded recognition and dignity of labour during a public convention organised by ActionAid and Slum Mahila Sanghatane.

Hundreds of women who clean marriage halls and clear leftover food said people hardly acknowledge their work. Dignity of labour is still a distant dream, they added.

They were also denied toilet and sleeping facilities at the choultries.

“Many of us sleep in open areas where the cooks, decorators, and security also sleep. Many come drunk to the halls and hence there have been instances of sexual abuse. Basic facilities such as toilets and changing rooms are missing,” said Jagadeeshwari, who has been a choultry worker for the last 25 years.

She said young mothers, who are also part of the workforce, do not find privacy to breastfeed their babies. Since workers stay late night to complete their duties, they have a hard time finding transport to get home.

“Events go on till late at night and we end up working into the wee hours. The owners don’t arrange transport and we find it harder to get public transport at that late hour,” said Dhanalakshmi, a worker.

Joint Labour Commissioner Dr S P Ravikumar urged the workers to utilise the existing government schemes.

“Close to 82 per cnet of the labour class belongs to the unorganised sector. There are many schemes introduced by the state and central governments and the labourers should make the best of it,” he said.

He added that all of them should register to get e-SHRAM cards to avail the benefits offered to the unorganised sector.

Report sexual abuse

Pramila Naidu, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, asked the women to approach the commission if they encounter sexual abuse.

While the government has set Rs 13,400 as the minimum wage, the unorganised sectors still remain underpaid.

“Many of them are paid Rs 300 to 700 for two days of work, which is not reasonable. For the extent of work and the long hours, they should be paid at least

Rs 1,000 for two days,” said Madhu Bhushan, a thinker.

Workers complained owners do not pay them regularly and even cheat them. They always find a difference between the number of days they worked and days for which they are paid.

Key recommendations