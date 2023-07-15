Bengaluru group concerned by OFC companies' negligence

Bengaluru citizen group concerned over OFC companies' negligence

  • Jul 15 2023, 02:04 ist
Volunteer group Whitefield Rising has voiced concerns regarding the disruptive actions of optical fibre cable (OFC) companies in the area.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), the members highlighted the hazardous conditions created by unattended cables hanging from electric poles, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The group pointed out that the companies' careless road-cutting practices have left the roads in a dilapidated state. The letter stressed the urgent need for a thorough investigation and the implementation of stricter regulations or penalties.

