Bengaluru citizen group concerned over OFC companies' negligence

Volunteer group Whitefield Rising has voiced concerns regarding the disruptive actions of optical fibre cable (OFC) companies in the area.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), the members highlighted the hazardous conditions created by unattended cables hanging from electric poles, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians alike.

They also expressed alarm over the open underground chambers scattered across multiple locations that further endanger pedestrians.

The group pointed out that the companies' careless road-cutting practices have left the roads in a dilapidated state. The letter stressed the urgent need for a thorough investigation and the implementation of stricter regulations or penalties.