Bengaluru: Citizens raise parking grievances at traffic police forum

Parking issues took center stage at citizens' forum meetings organised by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Saturday across all traffic police stations in the city.

Citizens gathered at local traffic police stations for the 'Sanchara Samparka Divasa' to urge traffic police intervention regarding various issues they face with traffic movement in their neighborhoods.

A common grievance that emerged at all stations concerned motorists parking in "no parking areas," causing disruptions in traffic flow. Another issue highlighted by residents was the problem of vehicles parked near commercial food or shopping complexes in residential areas, leading to congestion near their homes.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth acknowledged that while some concerns required permanent infrastructure solutions provided by the BBMP, the traffic police could devise temporary measures to alleviate congestion, such as streamlining parking and diverting vehicles to nearby roads.

"We can take care of some enforcement and regulation issues, such as putting a stop to wheeling and road stunts. However, we also received requests to install signage and build road humps, for which we will need to study the area's conditions before taking any action," he told DH.

The monthly forum meetings, which were temporarily halted due to the elections, resumed on June 10 to enable citizens to express their concerns directly and become acquainted with the traffic police personnel in their respective jurisdictions.

These meetings will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month.