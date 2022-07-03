Bengaluru: Now, certificates for reporting debris

Bengaluru civic body to award certificates for reporting construction debris in public places

The civic body has promised to keep the details of the informants under wraps

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 02:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

If people produce proof of anyone dumping garbage or construction debris in public places, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to acknowledge their efforts by honoring them with a certificate.

The civic body has promised to keep the details of the informants under wraps. 

Issuing the certificate — 'Parisara Hitaishi' (environment well-wisher) — is one among the several initiatives proposed by the BBMP to ensure the city is black spot-free. 

"Around 18,202 pourakarmikas are keeping the street clean on a daily basis. Marshals and health inspectors are already keeping an eye on those who create black spots. A hefty penalty is also being levied. Despite this, black spots continue to exist," the circular issued by the BBMP read. 

With an intention to keep the city clean, the BBMP has decided to increase the awareness campaign by making regular announcements, depute link workers to houses, use CCTV cameras to identify black spot creators, and engage with local communities. 

The BBMP has also decided to levy penalties on owners whose vacant sites have become a dumping yard.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Construction Debris
Bengaluru
BBMP

What's Brewing

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 