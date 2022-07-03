Bengaluru civic body to award certificates for reporting construction debris in public places

If people produce proof of anyone dumping garbage or construction debris in public places, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to acknowledge their efforts by honoring them with a certificate.

The civic body has promised to keep the details of the informants under wraps.

Issuing the certificate — 'Parisara Hitaishi' (environment well-wisher) — is one among the several initiatives proposed by the BBMP to ensure the city is black spot-free.

"Around 18,202 pourakarmikas are keeping the street clean on a daily basis. Marshals and health inspectors are already keeping an eye on those who create black spots. A hefty penalty is also being levied. Despite this, black spots continue to exist," the circular issued by the BBMP read.

With an intention to keep the city clean, the BBMP has decided to increase the awareness campaign by making regular announcements, depute link workers to houses, use CCTV cameras to identify black spot creators, and engage with local communities.

The BBMP has also decided to levy penalties on owners whose vacant sites have become a dumping yard.