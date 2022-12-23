Bengaluru: Class 5 student breaks hand playing kabaddi, parents accuse school of negligence

Parents of a Class 5 student who fractured his hand while playing kabaddi have accused the institution of failing to give timely treatment.

The private school, however, has claimed they have no responsibility for the mishap since the injury happened after school hours.

In her complaint to the Bandepalya police, the boy’s mother Ganga K R said on December 9, the headmaster of Johnson English Primary and High School in Mangammanapalya called at 3.10 pm to inform her that her older son Rishi Nandan broke his left hand while playing kabaddi at school and asked her to take him to hospital.

When Ganga and her husband Anand, residents of Mangammanapalya near Bommanahalli, reached the school from their workplace at 3.20 pm, they found Nandan seated near the headmaster’s room holding his injured hand. They were shocked to learn from Nandan that no staff had been deputed to monitor the game.

Ganga told DH that she asked the headmaster why Nandan was not taken to hospital immediately, to which the headmaster said it was the parents’ responsibility. The couple then took Nandan to a private hospital at HSR Layout, where doctors performed a surgery on the 11-year-old boy.

The parents could not reach the school management the next day. “We met the headmaster on December 12, sought an explanation and asked them to bear Nandan’s medical expenses, but they were unresponsive,” Ganga said.

In her complaint, Ganga has asked the police to take action against the school for being unresponsive over her son’s injury and not assigning a staff member to monitor the game.

School’s version

Principal Sonu Gerard told DH that the boy went to play after the last bell. The headmaster rang the parents to take the boy to the hospital because first aid would not help, adding that primary sections function from 9 am to 3 pm.

“The parents took the boy to a multi-specialty hospital and wanted us to bear the expenses. The headmaster refused because we know how big hospitals charge for scanning and other things,” Gerard said.

The Bandepalya police have booked a case under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).