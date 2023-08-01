B'luru: Coaching offers scholarship to Manipur students

Bengaluru: Coaching academy offers 100% scholarship to 100 Manipur UPSC CSE students  

To qualify for the CommUNITY scholarship, applicants must be permanent residents of Manipur and possess a graduate degree.

  • Aug 01 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 03:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to create opportunities for students from Manipur, Insights IAS has introduced the CommUNITY scholarship for UPSC CSE aspirants.

Successful candidates will receive a 100 per cent scholarship for the Integrated Foundation Program: OGP (Offline & Online Guidance Program).

“Every section of Manipur's society is deeply affected by the ongoing violence,” said Vinay Kumar GB, founder and director of Insights IAS. “As citizens, we should show solidarity with them. We are announcing 100 free seats to students in Manipur, offering them the opportunity to avail of online/offline coaching at Insights IAS.”

To qualify for the CommUNITY scholarship, applicants must be permanent residents of Manipur and possess a graduate degree. Those interested, can apply through the official Insights IAS website: www.insightsonindia.com

Insights IAS is dedicated to democratising access to resources for UPSC CSE aspirants across India. They provide free resources on their website and have branches in six cities, including Bengaluru, Dharwad, Mysuru, Delhi, Lucknow, and Srinagar.

 

 

Manipur
Bengaluru
Education
UPSC

