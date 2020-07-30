Bengaluru: College heads liable if drugs found on campus, says Bommai

Heads of schools, colleges and hostels will be held liable if banned drugs are found on their premises, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting seized drugs, he said steps were being taken to check the sale of drugs in education hubs in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Manipal, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

Expressing concern that drug peddlers are targeting foreign students in Bengaluru, he said students from Nigeria and other African nations were being "watched".

This year, 799 people, including 14 foreigners, were arrested for peddling drugs in 533 cases. In 2019, 1,260 suspects, including 38 foreigners, were arrested in 786 cases, he said.

Bommai announced a Rs 30-lakh health insurance cover for families of police officers dying of Covid-19. Cops can take Covid tests at Kidwai hospital and will be treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital.