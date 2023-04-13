Bengaluru college students taking dope robbed by drug dealers

Three college students doing drugs were robbed by a gang of suspected contraband dealers in northeastern Bengaluru, according to police.

The incident was reported from Kannur-Bellahalli Main Road near Bagalur early on April 11.

Police suspect that the students fell into a trap while procuring illicit drugs. While police registered a robbery case following the incident, they also opened a suo motu investigation against the students under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for drug consumption.

The students were subjected to a medical test, and the results are awaited, a police officer said.

Shortly after midnight on April 10, BE students Akash Sai Kamatam, Yashaswin H T and Ratan Sai rode a motorcycle to Yashaswin’s house to bring a puppy. On the way, they met a friend named Abhi.

Abhi showed them a location and took Akash and Ratan on the motorcycle. The three friends roamed the streets until 1.45 am, eventually reaching Kannur-Bellahalli Main Road.

Minutes later, a Mahindra Scorpio with an Andhra number plate blocked their way and three men came out of it. The men threatened Akash and his friends at knifepoint and took away their motorbike.

Around 5.20 am, Chandrashekar, an assistant sub-inspector at the Bagalur police station, found Akash, Ratan and Abhi roaming the streets of Kannur. He suspected they were under the influence of drugs and detained them.

Police suspect that the students had planned to buy drugs from the gang but were robbed of their motorbike instead. "We will get a clear picture of what exactly happened that night once we catch the robbers. We are reviewing CCTV footage for clues about the suspects," a police officer said.