Bengaluru: Cop falls to death from terrace of KSRP quarters

A 59-year-old policeman died after falling from the third-floor terrace of the KSRP staff quarters in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday.

D N Mudre, a head constable with the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), had gone to check the overhead tank when he slipped to his death around 6 am. The police quarters are located in Choodasandra, off Hosur Road.

An assistant sub-inspector living in the same building noticed Mudre lying in a pool of blood and rushed to check on him. Mudre had suffered grievous injuries and died instantly, said an officer from the jurisdictional Parappa Agrahara police station.

While police are investigating if it was an accident or suicide, the officer said Mudre might have been dazed as he had woken up just before. It appears to be an accidental fall, the officer explained but added that the post-mortem report would throw more light.

Mudre had no issues in the family, the officer quoted his relatives and neighbours as saying. He was due to retire in six months.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.