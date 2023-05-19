Bengaluru cop penalised for riding pillion without helmet

Cubbon Park traffic police penalised a sub-inspector on Thursday for not wearing a helmet as a pillion rider.
The traffic police learnt of the violation after a tweet tagging their account on Twitter showed two images and a video of the officer riding pillion without a helmet. Police swung into action and verified the location, before penalising the pillion rider.
A Rs 500 challan has been raised against the vehicle number KA04JH0836, a privately owned bike, under Section 129 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (wearing of protective headgear).
A Cubbon Park traffic inspector told DH that although they are unaware of who the sub-inspector is and what division she belongs to, they have raised a challan against the vehicle owner and the officer for the offence committed.
