Bengaluru cop penalised for riding pillion without helmet

B'luru cop penalised for riding pillion without helmet

The traffic police learnt of the violation after a tweet tagging their account on Twitter showed two images and a video of the officer

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 02:28 ist

Cubbon Park traffic police penalised a sub-inspector on Thursday for not wearing a helmet as a pillion rider.

The traffic police learnt of the violation after a tweet tagging their account on Twitter showed two images and a video of the officer riding pillion without a helmet. Police swung into action and verified the location, before penalising the pillion rider.

A Rs 500 challan has been raised against the vehicle number KA04JH0836, a privately owned bike, under Section 129 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (wearing of protective headgear).

A Cubbon Park traffic inspector told DH that although they are unaware of who the sub-inspector is and what division she belongs to, they have raised a challan against the vehicle owner and the officer for the offence committed.

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru

