Bengaluru cops arrest four, including police constable, for stealing two-wheelers

A gang of four persons, including a police constable (PC), his associate and two juveniles, were arrested by the Magadi Road police for stealing two-wheelers and selling them for a lesser price by creating fake documents. The police have seized around 53 two-wheelers worth around Rs 77 lakh from the accused.

The arrested have been identified as PC Honnappa Duradappa Malagi, his associate Ramesh, working in a textile showroom in Balepete, and two juveniles. Police said that Malagi teamed up with Ramesh and the two juveniles, taught them how to steal two-wheelers and got the two-wheelers stolen from various places in the city including Hebbal, Jnanabarathi, Magadi Road, Peenya, Yeshwanthpur and Vijayanagar.

Malagi used to create fake documents for stolen bikes/scooters before selling them. He had set up a computer, printer and other required equipment in his house to create fake documents.

After the juveniles stole a bike/scooter of a particular company, Malagi used to search for a similar bike of the same colour on a free classified portal (Olx), download the documents of the vehicles and created fake documents. Later, they changed the registration number plates and sold them in Haveri, Ranebennur and Bengaluru city.

Malagi, a native of Haveri district, stays in Narasipura Layout in Vidyaranyapura. He is from 2016 batch and is posted at Vidyaranyapura police station. On OOD, he was working as a driver to an IPS officer.

